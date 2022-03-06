BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 79,657 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

