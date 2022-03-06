BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 825 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

