BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.