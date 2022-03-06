BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $13,221,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in EVERTEC by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVTC opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

