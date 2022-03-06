Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Boqii stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

BQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Boqii by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boqii by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boqii by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

