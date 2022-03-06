Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.
Boqii stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.68.
BQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
