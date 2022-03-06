Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.23.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.44. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$44.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

