BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

