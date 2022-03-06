BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Thursday. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.