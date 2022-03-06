Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.