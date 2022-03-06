Brian Poff Sells 448 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36.
Shares of ADUS stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
