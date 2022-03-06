Brian Poff Sells 448 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

