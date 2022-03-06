Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,075,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

