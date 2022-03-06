British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.46).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.85) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BLND traded down GBX 23.10 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 472.90 ($6.35). The company had a trading volume of 2,071,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,467. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 469.10 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 537.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

