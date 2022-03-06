Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 242,850 shares of company stock worth $13,342,224 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 460,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,816. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $176.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

