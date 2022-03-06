Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Cantaloupe posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

CTLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 151,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,298. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $498.27 million, a PE ratio of -350.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

