Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.22). Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.09. 889,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,197. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.