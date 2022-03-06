Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.38. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $4.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

