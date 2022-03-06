Brokerages Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to report sales of $73.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.95 million to $74.00 million. Domo reported sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $380.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $384.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.69.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

