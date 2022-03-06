Brokerages Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 502,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,035. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

