Brokerages Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report $86.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.35 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $360.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $386.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $344.30 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $383.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

