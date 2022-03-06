Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will announce $117.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

