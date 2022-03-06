Brokerages Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.87 Million

Brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to post $237.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.45 million and the lowest is $229.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $946.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.47 million to $978.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.70 million, with estimates ranging from $974.54 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS traded down $14.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.38. 69,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $217.83 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

