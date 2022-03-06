Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Western Digital reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

