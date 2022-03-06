Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$21.13

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.42 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$20.56. The stock has a market cap of C$40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 in the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

