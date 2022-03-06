Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,516.67

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67 ($33.77).

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

LON:FEVR traded down GBX 49 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,650.50 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,213. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,640 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($38.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,399.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

