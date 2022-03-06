Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $156.33

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $148.56. 494,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,117. HEICO has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

