Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $39.17

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

