Brokerages Set LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Target Price at $9.20

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LVOX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LiveVox by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

