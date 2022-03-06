Brokerages Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TLGHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

