Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price at $53.10

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($78.65) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

UBSFY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

