Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $59.50

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,711. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $588,637.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,259,258 shares of company stock valued at $117,787,236 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

