Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

TWNK stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

