Brokers Offer Predictions for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCSF. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

