Brokers Offer Predictions for Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

