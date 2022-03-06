Brokers Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of LCII opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.05. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

