Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

BAM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 1,382,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

