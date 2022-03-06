Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,820 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.