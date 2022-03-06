Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,453 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.21% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

ONEO opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

