Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 504,557 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

