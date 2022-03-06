Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTH stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

