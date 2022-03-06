Brookstone Capital Management Sells 272 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

