Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $295.16 and a twelve month high of $472.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

