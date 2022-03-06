Bryan K. Switzer Sells 708 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
