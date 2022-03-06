Bryan K. Switzer Sells 708 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

