BTIG Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

