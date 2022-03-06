Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $13.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 1,677,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

