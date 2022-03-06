Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

