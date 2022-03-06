California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

FBNC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.