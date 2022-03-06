California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

