California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 993.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 263.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 80,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

