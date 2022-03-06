California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Purple Innovation worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRPL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Purple Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.