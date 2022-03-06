California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of UWM worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last three months.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

